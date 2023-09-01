Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 7,133 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wei Han Tan acquired 17,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 1.0 %

SPNT stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.99. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $767.90 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

