Pictet Asset Management SA Takes $83,000 Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 31.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 48.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 640.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 302,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $2,507,919.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 302,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $2,507,919.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 33,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $286,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,411.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,940,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

