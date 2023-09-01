Pictet Asset Management SA Takes Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 147.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on DouYu International to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on DouYu International from $2.70 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

DouYu International Price Performance

DouYu International stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

