Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in HUYA were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HUYA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after acquiring an additional 418,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HUYA by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Stock Up 0.8 %

HUYA opened at $2.68 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $642.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

