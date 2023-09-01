Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,033 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYMT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.07%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

