Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 89,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 75,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.