Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.52

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.52 and traded as high as $62.23. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 58,885 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 21.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Preferred Bank by 678.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 248,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Preferred Bank by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 197,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

