Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.52

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.52 and traded as high as $62.23. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 58,885 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFBC

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $896.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.