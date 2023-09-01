Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 171,449 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 1,063.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of CVR Energy worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,929,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $316,934.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,554,592.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,929,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,057,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,033 shares of company stock worth $9,711,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

