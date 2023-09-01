Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Scholastic worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Scholastic news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.76 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

