Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.1% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $63.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.