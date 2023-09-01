Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Harmony Biosciences worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 74,422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,895.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

