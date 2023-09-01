Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.12 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $57.81 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

