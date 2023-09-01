Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.33 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

TDS opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.12. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

