Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Dine Brands Global worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $852.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

