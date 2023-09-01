Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 26,154.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

