Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of AZZ worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AZZ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AZZ by 13.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.00%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

