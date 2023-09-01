Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

