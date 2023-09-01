Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of OFG Bancorp worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $289,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

