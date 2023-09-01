Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Sandy Spring Bancorp

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

