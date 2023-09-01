Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $37.55 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a P/E ratio of -220.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -988.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.