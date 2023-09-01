Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,098 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Talos Energy worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Talos Energy by 790.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Talos Energy by 105.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $22,077,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 756.1% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

