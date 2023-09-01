Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,871 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Employers worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 1,163.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.24 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Employers’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

