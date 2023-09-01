Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,250.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,689 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,064. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIN opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

