Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,482 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Under Armour worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

