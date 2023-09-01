Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,198 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBRT shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 87.94 and a quick ratio of 87.94. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

