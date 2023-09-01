Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,910 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

