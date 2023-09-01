Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,399 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Veeco Instruments worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $917,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $229,251. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

