Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of A10 Networks worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in A10 Networks by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,856 shares of company stock valued at $976,575 over the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

