ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Shares Down 4.9%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 17,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 150,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 4.9 %

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

