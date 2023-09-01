ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 17,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 150,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

About ProMIS Neurosciences

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.