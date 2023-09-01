Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Caleres in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Stock Up 15.9 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.