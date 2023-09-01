Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Boosted by Zacks Research

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.29%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

