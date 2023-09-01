QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF
The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.
