QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF

About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF ( NYSEARCA:NVQ Free Report ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.59% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.

