Research Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

