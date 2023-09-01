Reviewing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 39.47% 6.16% 3.18% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -15.42% -506.22% -2.18%

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine Income Property Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.41 $29.72 million $1.28 13.59 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.05 -$12.45 million ($24.50) -0.16

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

