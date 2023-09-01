Reviewing BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BranchOut Food and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57

Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.22%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.7% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BranchOut Food and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms $427.74 million 1.14 $1.25 million $0.37 31.84

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 3.84% 10.01% 7.43%

Summary

Vital Farms beats BranchOut Food on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

