Reviewing China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

China Teletech and BuzzFeed are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Teletech and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 2 0 0 2.00

BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 355.37%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than China Teletech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed -51.15% -42.82% -16.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares China Teletech and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.5% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Teletech has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Teletech and BuzzFeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed $383.41 million 0.15 -$200.96 million ($1.40) -0.29

China Teletech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BuzzFeed.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats China Teletech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Teletech



China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About BuzzFeed



BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

