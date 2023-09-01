Reviewing Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) & The Competition

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dragonfly Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy Competitors 106 490 1067 54 2.62

Risk & Volatility

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 403.88%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $84.39 million -$39.57 million -2.82 Dragonfly Energy Competitors $776.18 million $9.34 million 4.34

Dragonfly Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Dragonfly Energy Competitors -954.16% -16.73% -14.09%

Summary

Dragonfly Energy peers beat Dragonfly Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

