Reviewing Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Healthcare Triangle and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Triangle currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.47%. ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than ECARX.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $41.61 million 0.43 -$9.61 million ($3.22) -1.30 ECARX $3.96 billion 0.04 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and ECARX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Healthcare Triangle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -29.48% -103.69% -60.91% ECARX N/A N/A -31.42%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ECARX beats Healthcare Triangle on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

