Reviewing Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC – Get Free Report) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Onyx and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling -13.44% -8.33% -2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onyx and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%.

This table compares Onyx and Borr Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.40 -$292.80 million ($0.42) -16.64

Onyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borr Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onyx beats Borr Drilling on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onyx

(Get Free Report)

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

