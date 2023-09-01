Reviewing Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) & Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Unity Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed -720.00% N/A -24.46% Unity Biotechnology N/A -80.40% -42.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Q BioMed and Unity Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unity Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.72%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than Q BioMed.

18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Q BioMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Q BioMed has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Q BioMed and Unity Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $280,000.00 1.09 -$2.05 million ($0.03) -0.07 Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 161.21 -$59.93 million ($3.97) -0.67

Q BioMed has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Biotechnology. Unity Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Q BioMed beats Unity Biotechnology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, that is used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B, a novel chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.