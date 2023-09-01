Reviewing UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) & Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

UCB has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UCB and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 2 1 4 0 2.29 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

UCB presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.51%. Given UCB’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UCB is more favorable than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares UCB and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $5.81 billion N/A $440.40 million N/A N/A Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.59 million N/A N/A

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.96% -62.98%

Summary

UCB beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; BIMZELX for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa; and dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab to treat myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; zilucoplan to treat myasthenia gravis and immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; staccato alprazolam to treat tereotypical prolonged seizure; Bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; and UCB0599 to treat Parkinson's disease. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, Otsuka, and doc.ai. It operates in the United States, Japan, Germany, rest of Europe, Spain, France, China, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

