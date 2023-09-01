RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of RLI worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

