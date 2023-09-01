Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading Down 0.1%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 170,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 344,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $463.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 929.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 199,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.