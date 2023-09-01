RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.02

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.02 and traded as high as $100.37. RPM International shares last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 595,054 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

RPM International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

