RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.02

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.02 and traded as high as $100.37. RPM International shares last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 595,054 shares trading hands.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

