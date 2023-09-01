Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) traded down 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 2,568,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,069,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.90 to $1.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich bought 240,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $100,864.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,531.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $656,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

See Also

