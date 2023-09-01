Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 2,568,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,069,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rubicon Technologies from $1.90 to $1.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich bought 240,154 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $100,864.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 351,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,531.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

