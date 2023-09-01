Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,825 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Arlo Technologies worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $918.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.09% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

